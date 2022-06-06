Artisan-Crafted Furniture Store Opens In Hudson Valley

An artisan-crafted furniture store chain has opened a new showroom at a shopping mall in Westchester County.

Arhaus opened the showroom at The Westchester in White Plains on Friday, June 3, according to an announcement from representatives.

The 17,810 square-foot location showcases the company's new collections and offers complimentary design services.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first showroom opening this year at The Westchester, a premier shopping destination that shares our mission of providing guests with a quality and one-of-a-kind retail experience,” Arhaus CEO and co-founder John Reed said in the announcement. “We look forward to welcoming residents in Westchester County and the wider tri-state area into the new showroom to discover our beautiful, handcrafted pieces from around the world.”

Learn more about the location and its hours here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.