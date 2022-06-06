Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Body Found In Area Garage
Business

Artisan-Crafted Furniture Store Opens In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Arhaus opened the showroom at The Westchester in White Plains on Friday, June 3.
Arhaus opened the showroom at The Westchester in White Plains on Friday, June 3. Photo Credit: Arhaus/The Consultancy PR

An artisan-crafted furniture store chain has opened a new showroom at a shopping mall in Westchester County.

Arhaus opened the showroom at The Westchester in White Plains on Friday, June 3, according to an announcement from representatives.

The 17,810 square-foot location showcases the company's new collections and offers complimentary design services.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate our first showroom opening this year at The Westchester, a premier shopping destination that shares our mission of providing guests with a quality and one-of-a-kind retail experience,” Arhaus CEO and co-founder John Reed said in the announcement. “We look forward to welcoming residents in Westchester County and the wider tri-state area into the new showroom to discover our beautiful, handcrafted pieces from around the world.”

Learn more about the location and its hours here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.