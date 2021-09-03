Another ShopRite In Area Scheduled To Close

ShopRite has confirmed it plans to close another store in the Hudson Valley this month.

On Thursday, Sept. 2, spokeswoman Karen O'Shea said the company has decided to close the Orange County ShopRite store in Newburgh on North Plank Road.

"ShopRite Supermarkets, Inc. has made the very difficult decision to close the Newburgh store Sept. 18," O'Shea said. "ShopRite appreciates the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our team of associates who worked hard over the years to serve the community."

The corporation will be offering job opportunities to associates at our other stores in the region.

The next nearest grocery store in the region is Market 32, also located on North Plank Road.

The Newburgh store is the second to close in the region within weeks of each other.

The ShopRite, located in Rockland County, on Route 59 in the Hamlet of Tallman in the Town of Rampo, will close in late September, Company Spokesman Daniel Emmer said.

Neither spokesperson gave a reason for the closing of the busy stores.



