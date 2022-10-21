'An Even Better Experience': Jones Beach Theater To Get Multimillion-Dollar Upgrade (PHOTOS)

Summer concerts at Long Island staple Jones Beach Theater are about to get a whole lot better thanks to a massive renovation project in the works.

Live Nation Entertainment is making a multimillion-dollar investment that’s meant to improve the concert-going experience at the 70-year-old outdoor amphitheater, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday, Oct. 21.

Planned upgrades include a new entrance for a more “seamless entry” into the venue, as well as a new plaza that will feature local food and beverages.

The venue will also see a 20-percent increase in bathrooms, with current restrooms also getting a facelift.

Also on the list: replacing several thousand upper-level seats and replacing the seawalls in an effort to “improve resilience and sustainability,” the governor’s office said.

“This investment will fund critical improvements to this iconic venue," Hochul said in a statement. "Thanks to this partnership between New York State and Live Nation Entertainment, we will create an even better experience for concert-goers and ensure that this theater remains a premier concert venue for years to come."

The improvements are being made under the New York State Parks’ 20-year operating agreement with Live Nation Entertainment.

Prior to Hochul’s announcement, Live Nation had already installed new large-screen digital video boards, added Taste NY food and beverage options throughout the venue, and expanded menu items.

Officially the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, the venue first welcomed concert-goers in 1952 with about 8,200 seats. Today, the theater can accommodate 14,500 people.

