Amazon Holding Online Career Fair For 33K New Jobs Centered In Four Cities, Including NY

Amazon hopes to dole out 33,000 corporate and tech careers, some to New York state residents, at an online career fair offering 20,000 free career coaching sessions from 1,000 Amazon recruiters.

The company's 2020 Career Day, which will be hosted virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 16., will give attendees the opportunity to learn about jobs available across the country in areas supporting Alexa, operations technology and Prime video.

The event, the company said, is designed for individuals at all levels of education and training, and jobseekers searching for work both within and outside of the Amazon company.

Amazon said jobs will be available at offices across the country, including Denver, New York, Phoenix and the company's hometown of Seattle.

Although new hires will work from home at first, the company said it eventually wants employees to work from offices.

In addition to the training, life coach Karamo Brown and NASA astronaut Leland Melvin will share their personal professional journies with viewers. Talks will also be hosted by recruiting experts and career coaches, addressing topics like overcoming adversity, adapting one's skillset, building a professional brand and reimagining resumes.

“COVID-19 continues to affect millions of people across the country, and people are eager for the opportunity to get back to work,” said Beth Galetti, Senior Vice President Human Resources at Amazon. “We’ve created more jobs in the U.S. over the past decade than any other company – and we are continuing to hire people from all backgrounds and at all skill levels.

"We are glad to be able to mobilize more than 1,000 experienced recruiters and HR professionals to help job seekers across the country learn about opportunities at Amazon and elsewhere.”

According to a survey by Morning Consult commissioned by Amazon, 53 percent of Americans are searching for a career due to job losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Morning Consult survey on job-seeker insights commissioned by Amazon. Of those, according to the survey, 61 percent are seeking a career in a new field, and one-third see training as an integral element of their job search.

The company's last career fair, which took place in-person in six different U.S. cities, was attended by 17,000 people and led to 200,000 job applications with the company.

Attendees can sign up for training sessions in a variety of areas, including hourly roles; tech and non-tech positions at the company’s headquarters, corporate offices, and Tech Hubs; jobs for veterans; and opportunities for students and recent graduates.

