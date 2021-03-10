Amazon Fulfillment Center Gets Approval At Former IBM Site In Hudson Valley

Hundreds of new jobs are heading to the Hudson Valley as Amazon received its final approval to open up a new fulfillment center at the former IBM campus in the Hudson Valley.

On Tuesday, March 9, Amazon announced its plans to expand its operation in Dutchess County at the 631,000-square-foot site on Route 52 in East Fishkill, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time jobs and hundreds of part-time jobs.

It will be Amazon’s first operations site in Dutchess and third in New York, joining two sorting centers and 15 delivery stations.

“We are proud to continue our growth and investment in New York with a new fulfillment center in Dutchess County that will serve our customers across the state,” Alicia Boler Davis, Amazon’s Vice President of Global Customer Fulfillment said in a statement. “The Empire State and its incredible workforce have been vital to our ability to provide great selection, competitive prices, and the Prime services we know our customers love.

“We are excited to create hundreds of new job opportunities – with great pay and great benefits – and remain committed to driving a positive economic impact in the community.”

East Fishkill Town Supervisor Nicholas D’Alessandro said that the town is optimistic about the project, which is expected to launch no later than 2022.

D’Alessandro said that town officials reviewed all zoning on the former IBM campus and made changes to allow for a broader mix of uses. It will also provide tax revenue to East Fishkill, the Wappingers School District, Dutchess County, the local library and will add a user to the water and sewer districts.

“This type of redevelopment is exactly what the town needs, repurposing older industrial sites into new projects that will bring more jobs, tax dollars, and stability to our community,” he said. “This project is not only beneficial economically to East Fishkill but Dutchess County and the whole Hudson Valley.”

According to Amazon, the company has created more than 44,000 full- and part-time jobs across New York while investigating more than $7 billion in the state.

“This investment and the expected creation of 500 jobs is a result of a proactive and targeted economic development strategy to redevelop commercial properties in Dutchess County for their highest and best use,” Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said.

“What has been a largely vacant and blighted site will be transformed into a state-of-the-art logistics facility, create hundreds of jobs, and significantly improve the traffic flow and appearance of the Route 52 corridor."

