Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Business

Amazon Fresh Plans To Open First New York Store

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Amazon Fresh is planning to enter the New York market, according to a new report.
Amazon Fresh is planning to enter the New York market, according to a new report. Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Dough4872

Amazon Fresh is planning to enter the New York market, according to a new report.

The company said it will begin hiring for the store, which will be located on Long Island, in the hamlet of Oceanside, according to Supermarket News.

Amazon has not yet provided dates or other info on the hiring process, the report said.

The first Amazon Fresh store opened in the summer of 2020, and there are now just over 30 stores nationally.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.