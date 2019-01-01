Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Woman Injures Three Troopers In Chase That Ends In Rockland
Business

$850M MGM Deal For Empire City Casino, Yonkers Raceway On Hold 'Until Further Notice'

Daily Voice
MGM Resorts International's planned acquisition of Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway has been abruptly postponed.
MGM Resorts International's planned acquisition of Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway has been abruptly postponed. Photo Credit: Empire City Casino Facebook

MGM Resorts International's planned acquisition of Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway has been abruptly postponed.

The New York State Gaming Commission was expected to approve the sale on Thursday, Jan. 3 at an 11 a.m. meeting, but announced late Wednesday

The commission said the meeting was "postponed until further notice."

Just days earlier, the commission had announced the meeting would be streamed live in this public notice.

In May, Empire City Casino announced that it entered into an $850 million agreement with MGM Resorts to take over the racing and gaming property.

No reason was given for the abrupt cancellation was given and there has been no word when the meeting will be rescheduled.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.