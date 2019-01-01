$850M MGM Deal For Empire City Casino, Yonkers Raceway On Hold 'Until Further Notice'

MGM Resorts International's planned acquisition of Empire City Casino and Yonkers Raceway has been abruptly postponed.

The New York State Gaming Commission was expected to approve the sale on Thursday, Jan. 3 at an 11 a.m. meeting, but announced late Wednesday

The commission said the meeting was "postponed until further notice."

Just days earlier, the commission had announced the meeting would be streamed live in this public notice.

In May, Empire City Casino announced that it entered into an $850 million agreement with MGM Resorts to take over the racing and gaming property.

No reason was given for the abrupt cancellation was given and there has been no word when the meeting will be rescheduled.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.