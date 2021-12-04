7-Eleven Testing Online Order Deliveries With Unmanned Vehicles

Contact Us
Convenience store chain 7-Eleven is piloting a new delivery service using self-driving vehicles.

The pilot is taking place in Mountain View, California, in partnership with robotics company Nuro, 7-Eleven announced on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Customers can place orders through the 7NOW delivery app and choose autonomous delivery. 

Orders arrive in about 30 minutes, and customers pick up their items from the back of the vehicle.

According to 7-Eleven, Nuro will start the service using autonomous Priuses, and later use its R2 autonomous robots, which are built to transport products and goods with no occupants in the vehicle.

