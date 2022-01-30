7-Eleven Launches Delivery Subscription Program

Convenience store chain 7-Eleven has launched a new subscription service that lets customers avoid delivery fees.

The company said in an announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 19, that the new 7NOW Gold Pass delivery subscription service is $5.95 a month.

In addition to skipping delivery fees, customers who subscribe to the service will receive other benefits when they have a basket subtotaling at least $10.

Some benefits include the option to select a free product, such as a small Slurpee drink, 7-Eleven said.

Those who are members of the 7Rewards loyalty program in the 7-Eleven app will also unlock double rewards when they order delivery with the new subscription service.

"Our 7NOW Gold Pass subscription delivery service brings convenience to a whole new level, giving our customers the ability to order what they want, when they want it – and now as often as they want without an added delivery fee," said Raghu Mahadevan, 7‑Eleven senior vice president and chief digital officer. "Whether our customers are ordering their favorite snacks and drinks for a fun night in with friends and family, or keeping their home stocked with everyday essentials, they can have it all with the 7NOW Gold Pass service."

