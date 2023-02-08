Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

Business

4.9 Million Units Of Popular Multi-Purpose Cleaner Recalled Due To Risk Of Bacteria Exposure

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
One of the recalled products: Fabuloso original multi-purpose cleaner refreshing lemon scent, 22-fluid ounce.
One of the recalled products: Fabuloso original multi-purpose cleaner refreshing lemon scent, 22-fluid ounce. Photo Credit: CPSC

A recall has been issued for 4.9 million units of a popular brand of multi-purpose cleaners due to the risk of bacteria exposure.

The recalled Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner products can contain Pseudomonas species bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa and Pseudomonas fluorescens, which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water, parent company Colgate-Palmotive the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Wednesday, Feb. 8. 

"People with weakened immune systems, external medical devices, or underlying lung conditions who are exposed to the bacteria face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the CPSC said. "The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria."

The affected products were produced from Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Monday, Jan. 23.

The products include multiple scents and sizes.

For a complete rundown of all the products recalled, click here.

Colgate-Palmolive Company may be reached toll-free at 855-703-0166 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time Monday through Friday, or online at www.Fabulosorecall.com or at www.Fabuloso.com and click on the banner at the top of the landing page for more information.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.