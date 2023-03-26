3.4K Pounds Of Beef Chuck Product Recalled Due To Possible E. Coli Contamination

Thousands of pounds of a beef chuck product are being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

Approximately 3,436 pounds of various weights of boneless items labeled "Elkhorn Valley Pride Angus Beef 61226 BEEF CHUCK 2PC BNLS" were packed on Thursday, Feb. 16, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Friday, March 24.

View the product label here.

The complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers can be found here.

The product subject to recall bears the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

These items were shipped to distributors, federal establishments, retail locations, and wholesale locations, which include hotels, restaurants, and institutions, in New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, and Michigan.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was conducting routine FSIS testing of ground beef derived from this product and the sample confirmed positive for E. coli. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products.

Most people infected with E. coli develop diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting, FSIS said.

Distributors and other customers who have purchased these products for further processing should not use them or further distribute them. The products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday.

Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.