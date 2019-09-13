Contact Us
Business

338K Ford Vehicles Recalled After 31 Hand Injuries Reported

More than 300,000 2017 Ford Explorers are being recalled.
More than 300,000 2017 Ford Explorers are being recalled. Photo Credit: Amazon

Ford is recalling nearly 340,000 2017 Ford Explorer models with power seats that “may have seat frames with sharp edges,” following reports of dozens of people cutting their hands.

In a statement on Friday, Sept. 13, Ford announced that 338,332 Explorers are being recalled, noting that the company “is aware of 31 reports of hand injuries attributed to this condition.”

“Customers could come in contact with the sharp edges when reaching between the power front seat and center console, presenting the risk of injury.”

The automaker said the seats feature an improperly coined seat-frame edge that leaves a sharp point. Drivers and passengers could come in contact with the sharp edge when reaching between the power seat and center console.

Ford said that customers should “use caution and avoid contact with the seat frame edge until the repair is completed.” Dealers have been instructed to "install flocked tape to the exposed edge and tab on the inboard side of the power seat frames” to rectify the issue.

All vehicles subject to recall were built at Ford’s Chicago Assembly Plant between Feb. 13, 2016, and Oct. 25, 2017.

