Burglar Tried Cutting Tenant's Eye Out After Kicking Way Into Hudson Valley Home

Orange County resident Jesse Frank, age 38, of Unionville, pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary in Orange County Court on Thursday, March 21.

Prosecutors said Frank was armed with a steak knife when he kicked a door down at the victim’s Unionville residence shortly before noon on May 10, 2023. Once inside, he proceeded to a bedroom where he threatened to kill the occupant and used the knife to strike the man near his eye.

During the struggle, the victim suffered wounds to his face and head, according to New York State Police. He eventually escaped and ran outside where he flagged down a passing car.

When troopers arrived, they found the victim on the front lawn being treated by medics. He was taken to Bon Secours Hospital in Port Jervis where it was revealed he had suffered a broken orbital bone and a cut to his hand.

After his arrest Frank confessed to police and told them he was attempting to take the victim’s eye out.

“The terrifying facts of this case are every resident’s worst nightmare,” said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

“Violent offenders must face stiff punishment so that dangerous individuals are removed from our community while also serving as a deterrent to others. Thankfully the victim in this case did not suffer permanent injuries.”

As part of his plea agreement, Frank is expected to be sentenced to nine years in prison when he returns to court on Tuesday, May 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.