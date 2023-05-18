Fair 50°

Bullet Found On Hudson Valley School Bus

A bullet was found on a Hudson Valley school bus after students exited the vehicle.

Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred in Orange County in Washingtonville, a village in Blooming Grove, on Tuesday, May 16.

According to Washingtonville Police Chief Brian Zaccaro, both the Washingtonville School District and the police department worked together to identify the student that was responsible for bringing the bullet onto the bus.

No other bullets were found and no weapons were found on school property, Zaccaro said.

A criminal investigation was conducted with the assistance of the state police and any potential criminal liability was conferred with the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

"Washingtonville police have partnered with the school district since the beginning of the 2018 school year which has built trust and fostered relationships with students and faculty," the chief said.

