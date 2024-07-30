Buca di Beppo Shutters Last NY Location After 24 Years

After 24 years, the popular chain of Italian restaurants closed its Albany County location in Colonie, the last one anywhere in the Empire State.

The move was evident on the restaurant’s official Facebook and Yelp pages, which have both updated their hours to “permanently closed.”

“We thank our customers for their loyalty — it was our privilege to be the backdrop for countless gatherings and celebrations over the past two decades,” the company said in a statement.

A reason for the closure was not given.

Founded in Minneapolis in 1993, Buca di Beppo now operates 61 locations in 13 states. The chain – whose name roughly translates to “Joe’s small place” in Italian – serves dishes family style, with each item a la carte and shared among the table.

Customer favorites at the Colonie location, according to Yelp, were the spicy chicken rigatoni, prosciutto stuffed chicken, fettuccine alfredo, and tiramisu.

The closure leaves Strongsville, Ohio as the closest Buca di Beppo to New York.

Find out more on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.