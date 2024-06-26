Broad Area In Region Now At Risk For Serious Storms: Here's Brand-New Map

The area now includes more eastward locations, including southern Connecticut and Long Island.

Those spots are shown in yellow in the image above.

Storms that forming over Ohio and Western Pennsylvania are now spreading from west to east.

Most of the severe storms are expected in the evening on Wednesday.

Showers could linger overnight into shortly after daybreak on Thursday, June 27.

About three-quarters to an inch of rainfall is possible, with locally higher amounts where there are severe storms.

Thursday will start mostly cloudy, followed by gradual clearing and then mostly sunny skies. The high temperature will be in the mid-80s.

Friday, June 28 will be the pick of the week weatherwise, with sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

Saturday, June 29, will be mostly cloudy, with a high in the low 80s, and showers possible.

