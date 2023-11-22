Bridge Linking NY, Canada Closed After Explosion

The Thanksgiving Eve incident happened early Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 22 on the Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls.

The explosion involved a vehicle entering the US from Canada, according to the City of Niagara Falls.

"I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement released just after 1:30 p.m. "At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York.

"I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

The bridge connects the cities of Niagara Falls, NY and Niagara Falls, Ontario.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

