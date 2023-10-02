Breaking: Charlotte Sena Found Days After Apparent Abduction At NY State Park; Suspect Arrested

Missing 9-year-old Charlotte Sena has been found safe days after apparently being abducted in broad daylight at a state park in New York, capping off an intense, 48-hour police search that garnered national attention.

In an update just before 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2, New York State Police said Sena has been located and is in good health, and a suspect has been arrested.

Investigators said they identified an individual who was in the area of Moreau Lake State Park, located in Saratoga County in the town of Moreau, at around the time the girl went missing Saturday evening, Sept. 30.

Police then searched multiple homes where that person is known to stay, finally locating the child inside one of the homes just after 6:30 p.m. Monday.

In an interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper Monday night, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the suspect sent a ransom note to Sena's parent's home. Fingerprints found on the note matched prints already in the law enforcement database and led police to the suspect, Hochul told the outlet.

Additional details in the case are expected to be released at a news conference planned for Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Sena disappeared Saturday evening, Sept. 30, in Saratoga County while riding on a bike path in broad daylight at Moreau Lake State Park.

The girl’s mother contacted police and reported her missing after the child’s bicycle was found at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, an AMBER Alert was activated by state police, who said they were investigating a possible abduction.

A command post at the park included over 100 personnel deployed, 75 law enforcement on the ground, two drones, an airboat search team, six underwater rescue teams, and another boat that has sonar.

Charlotte, a fourth-grader, had just been elected to be a class officer for the student council. She is a niece of a member of the Schenectady Fire Department and is also a niece of author and "Access Hollywood" contributor Jené Luciani Sena.

In a post on the X platform, formerly Twitter, Hochul said she was "extremely grateful" to New York State Police and State Parks Police, as well as the many partner agencies that "worked tirelessly to locate Charlotte and ensure she could return home safely to her family."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

