Brand-New Update: It Will Be Unseasonably Warm Before Pre-Valentine's Day Storm

A weak warm front will move through on Friday, Feb. 9, according to the National Weather Service, which notes that "any early morning cloud cover should dissipate by midday, with a sunny late morning and afternoon expected. This should lead to another mild day, with high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees above normal."

Friday's high temperature will be right around 50 degrees.

Unseasonably mild temperatures will continue Saturday, Feb. 10 with the possibility of maximum temps close to 20 degrees above normal, with a high temperature generally in the mid-50s with some areas farthest south possibly even hitting the 60-degree mark.

Sunday, Feb. 11's high will be around 50 degrees with a mix of sun and clouds before a cooling trend starts overnight as clouds thicken into Monday, setting the stage for the potential new storm system.

It will be mostly cloudy on Monday, Feb. 12 with a high temperature in the 40s. Precipitation will become possible starting in the morning and then again at night.

With the low temperature expected to drop to just below the freezing mark overnight into Tuesday, Feb. 13, a widespread mix of rain, sleet, and snow is expected from the system.

Uncertainty surrounds the track and strength of the system, so it's too early to predict snowfall amounts.

Areas in the darkest shades in the second image above have the highest probability of seeing snowfall from the storm, with a 60 to 80 percent chance in in purple, 40 to 60 percent chance in red, 20 to 40 percent chance in orange, and a less than 20 percent chance in yellow.

"Should the storm develop to its full potential, a heavy snowfall may occur in parts of the Northeast and some people may spend the first part of Valentine's Day digging out or dealing with possible travel delays in the wake of the storm," according to AccuWeather.com.

After the quick-moving system moves through by early afternoon Tuesday, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the 30s expected each day through the end of next week.

"One thing is for sure, this storm will start a pattern that brings colder, more active weather from the Midwest to the Northeast with reinforcing shots of seasonably cold air masses with the potential for some clipper systems to bring snow events," AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore said.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Wednesday, Feb. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies and a high temperature in the mid-30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.