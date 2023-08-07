Brand-New Update: Here's Latest On Hudson Valley Murder-Suicide Involving Doctor, Baby

An investigation by New York State Police is ongoing following the incident at around 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Granite Springs section of the town of Somers.

Dr. Krystal Cascetta, age 40, shared the home on Granite Springs Road with her 37-year-old husband and the infant. The four-bedroom house was purchased in 2021, property records show.

A preliminary state police investigation revealed that Cascetta "entered her child’s room and shot her baby and then turned the gun on herself," state police said in a statement, adding that the "scene is consistent with a murder/suicide."

The age and gender of the infant have not yet been released.

Cascetta was an oncology/hematology specialist for Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, who operated out of two of its Queens locations.

In a statement late Sunday morning, Somers Town Supervisor Robert Scorrano said: "By now, many of you are aware of the tragic event that took place yesterday morning in our community.

"I ask our Somers residents to please allow those directly impacted by this tragic event the time to grieve. We are Somers and will find a way to support one another and heal from this tragedy. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family."

In a statement released Sunday morning, Aug. 6, Mount Sina Hospital said it was "greatly saddened by the tragic loss," adding, "We extend our deepest sympathies at this sad moment to Dr. Cascetta's family, friends, colleagues and patients."

According to her LinkedIn profile, she received a Bachelor of Science degree cum laude from St. John's University in 2005, before earning her medical degree from Albany Medical College in 2009, and a Master's degree in Health Administration from Cornell University in 2022.

The New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Somers is leading the probe of the incent.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

