Brand-New Snowfall Projections: Here's How Much To Expect Now From Major Winter Storm

Brand-new snowfall projections have been released as a massive winter storm nears the Northeast.

Snowfall projections range from more than 8 inches in parts of Orange County (shown at left) to just a trace of accumulation on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
The latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
A look at projected maximum wind gusts.

 Photo Credit: National Weather Service
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and hazardous driving is expected from Saturday night, Jan. 6 to Sunday morning, Jan. 7 in the areas in pink.

Photo Credit: National Weather Service
Snowfall projections range from more than 8 inches in parts of Orange County (shown at left in the first image above from the National Weather Service) to just a trace of accumulation on Long Island.

For the latest snowfall projections throughout the Northeast, released Saturday morning, Jan. 6 by AccuWeather.com, click on the second image above.

Wind gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are expected on Long Island and from 25 to 30 miles per hour in central and southern Westchester. A look at projected maximum wind gusts can be viewed by clicking on the third image above.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect and hazardous driving is expected from Saturday night to Sunday morning, Jan. 7 for the areas shown in pink in the fourth image above.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

