Brand-New Mobile ID Launches In NY, Promises 'Convenience, Security'

Hochul and the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday, June 11 that the new program, New York Mobile ID, was now available to all New Yorkers.

Available to anyone with a smartphone, New York Mobile ID (or MiD) is a highly secure digital version of a state-issued driver's license, learner’s permit, or non-driver identification card that can be used at nearly 30 TSA security checkpoints across the country.

“We’re thrilled to give New Yorkers access to this cutting-edge technology which provides convenience and added security for Mobile ID users and those who accept it,” Hochul said.

“Not only will New Yorkers be able to quickly display their IDs, but they will have control over the personal information they share.”

The MiD is not designed to look like a typical license. Instead, the encrypted personal information is only accessible when the ID holder consents to share it.

For example, when showing the ID to make an age-restricted purchase (like tobacco or alcohol), a MiD holder can choose to share only their age, and not details such as their address or height.

At the airport, including all terminals at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy, MiD users will scan their phones at TSA checkpoints, digitally sharing the information needed for TSA to verify each person’s identity and flight status without needing to hand over any physical identification.

“Travelers who want to take advantage of this new capability will find that their New York mobile driver license is a convenient option when going through the security process,” said Robert Duffy, TSA’s Federal Security Director for LaGuardia Airport.

For additional security, the app can only be unlocked via Face ID, Touch ID, or a six-digit PIN number.

As of publication, the mobile identification serves as a companion to a physical ID card, meaning not all businesses in the state will accept it right away.

Because of this, Hochul encouraged anyone who downloads the app to continue carrying their physical ID on their person, though she noted that the DMV is working with a variety of businesses, organizations, associations, and state government partners to expand the MiD program and where it’s accepted.

For more information or to download the New York Mobile ID app, click here.

