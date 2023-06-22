Brand-New Brewery Celebrating Opening Week In Hudson Valley

Slated to have its grand opening in Orange County in Middletown/Wallkill, Aspire Brewing at 600 N. Galleria Drive beginning on Thursday, June 22 at 11 a.m. and running throughout the weekend, is the brainchild of Beer World owner Pareth Patel and his son Sonny Patel.

The brewery, which had a soft opening within the past few days, is already winning rave reviews from the lucky few who have visited.

"I had to visit Aspire last nite with co-workers… There are NOT enough adjectives to describe this truly AMAZING Awesome Tremendously Fantastic Place!!! You think you walked into a place fit for Royalty!! And it is… Walking in is just jaw-dropping! The word “Wow” and “Incredible” are the first thing you think..And then it gets better..," wrote Eddie Miles on Facebook.

Taproom manager Hannah Broschart said the response has been tremendous.

The idea for the brewery came about as friends and family talked about what was needed in the area and how to have fun. Many mentioned how axe throwing was becoming a "thing," and decided to add an axe-throwing wall, Broschart said.

Before opening, Sonny Patel traveled the world collecting recipes and studying other brewmasters. The business has an official brewmaster who brews up to 32 different beers.

Another highlight, Broschart said. Is the beer wall where you can tap your own beer and sample many of the foods -- think wings, burgers, etc. -- that she says are "elevated" fare.

Other favorites include an indoor golf simulator, corn hole games, and more all amid a beautiful setting.

So, if you are in the mood for beer and, well, axe throwing, stop in this weekend and check out what all the buzz is about.

Grand opening hours are:

Thursday, June 22, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, June 23 and 24, 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 25, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

For information, call 845-673-5975 or visit their website here.

