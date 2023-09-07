Brain Freeze Time: Dairy Queen Offering Fall Blizzard Flavors For 85 Cents

The franchise known for its annual classic Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat is kicking off the season a little early with the hopes that ice cream lovers will jump on board.

And, the best part is if you use the Dairy Queen App you can snag one for just 85 cents at participating locations.

The menu includes the classics but has also popped in a new one for a little treat for your tongue including:

Pumpkin Pie: Pumpkin pie pieces blended with world-famous soft serve to Blizzard perfection garnished with whipped topping and nutmeg.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough: Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and blended with DQ vanilla soft serve.

Caramel Fudge Cheesecake: Cheesecake pieces and fudge-covered salty caramel pieces blended with DQ soft serve.

Oreo Hot Cocoa: Oreo Cookie pieces and cocoa fudge blended with creamy DQ soft serve garnished with whipped topping.

Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Pie: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and graham blended with vanilla soft serve and garnished with whipped topping.

Choco Dipped Strawberry: Strawberry and choco chunks blended with DQ soft serve.

New! Royal Reese's Fluffernutter: Reese's candies and peanut butter swirled with vanilla soft serve, complete with a marshmallow center.

The app offer is good in the DQ App from Monday, Sept. 11 to Sunday, Sept. 24.

