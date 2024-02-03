Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing $1M From Her Boss In NY

On Long Island, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictment of Domenica Giordano, age 39, of Islip Terrace, accused of grand larceny in the first degree for allegedly embezzling more than $1 million from All Systems Maintenance, a commercial plumbing business located in Bay Shore.

According to the investigation, Giordano was employed as a bookkeeper for approximately 17 years.

In May 2020, the owner of the business asked Giordano to help her access the corporate bank accounts.

After several days of her ignoring this request, the owner went directly to the local branch of her bank to personally review the accounts.

When she did, she discovered unauthorized withdrawals totaling over $1 million that dated back to September 2015.

A subsequent investigation revealed that between 2015 and 2020, Giordano allegedly began writing checks to herself without the company owner's knowledge or permission.

She signed the checks using a rubber stamp of the owner’s signature and allegedly deposited the corporate funds into both her personal account and her friend’s business accounts.

By June 2020, Giordano had allegedly taken more than $1 million. I

It is also alleged that Giordano made payments from the company accounts to pay off her own and her friend’s credit card balances.

“Small businesses are an integral part of our local economy,” DA Tierney said. “My office takes all allegations of theft from hard-working business owners very seriously. If you steal in Suffolk County, we will hold you accountable.”

Giordano was arraigned on the indictment on Thursday, Feb. 1, and has been ordered by a judge to be monitored via supervised release. Her next court date is Wednesday, April 3.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.