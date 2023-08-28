Overcast 73°

SHARE

Bomb Threat At Burger King Leads To Juvenile's Arrest In Hudson Valley, Police Say

A called-in bomb threat at a Burger King in the Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a juvenile boy.

The restaurant where the bomb scare was called in.
The restaurant where the bomb scare was called in. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra/Google Maps street view
Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories

The incident took place in Orange County in New Windsor around 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25 at the restaurant located at 378 Windsor Highway.

New Windsor Police officers responded to the restaurant after receiving reports of a bomb threat, said New Windsor Police Chief Daniel Valeri.

Officer Levy and his K-9 partner Marty searched the building and the exterior but no bomb was found, Valeri said.

An investigation of the incident led to the arrest of the juvenile who was charged with two counts of falsely reporting an incident, both felonies. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE