Body Of Missing 22-Year-Old Man Pulled From River In Hudson Valley

Jan Carlos Yepes-Perafan, age 22, was found dead in the Byram River in Port Chester on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 26, Port Chester Police announced.

Before his body was found, Yepes-Perafan had been reported missing by the department on Saturday, Nov. 25 after he had last been seen on Thursday, Nov. 23 around 3:45 a.m. while he was leaving McShane's Bar at 123 North Main St. (Route 1) in Port Chester, authorities said.

After he failed to return home or contact friends and family, an intense three-day search for Yepes-Perafan began that ultimately resulted in the discovery of his body in the Byram River.

The investigation into Yepes-Perafan's death is now ongoing and the Westchester County Medical Examiner will be determining his official cause of death. There appears to be no sign of foul play, according to police.

"We all worked tirelessly and made every effort to bring closure to the family in this case. We send our condolences to the family on this heartbreaking outcome," Port Chester Police said in a statement on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

