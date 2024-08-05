Fair 87°

Body Of Man Who Jumped From Hudson Valley Bridge Recovered

The body of a man who jumped from a bridge in the region has been recovered.

The Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

 Photo Credit: New York Bridge Authority.gov
Kathy Reakes
The incident occurred on the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, a preliminary investigation revealed that a 21-year-old Montgomery man jumped from the bridge mid-span at around 11:25 a.m. 

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team recovered the body on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, at approximately 2:25 p.m. 

The man's identity has not been released pending family notification. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

