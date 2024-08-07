Boar's Head Facing NY Lawsuit Over Deli Meat Recall

After an initial recall last month of around 200,000 pounds of deli meat due to possible Listeria contamination, the company expanded it on Tuesday, July 30, to approximately seven million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

A lawsuit was filed on Thursday, Aug. 1 in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York, accusing Boar’s Head Provisions Co. Inc. of improperly, deceptively, and misleadingly labeling and marketing its products.

This was due to its failure to communicate the full extent of possible Listeria contamination, according to a report in Supermarket News.

The woman who filed the suit said she would not have purchased the Boar's Head product she did if the company had properly warned consumers about the Listeria threat, the outlet said.

Boar's Head's recall includes 71 products produced between Friday, May 10, and Monday, July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

They have “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24.

The products shipped to retailers bear the establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

