Boar's Head Expands Deli Meat Recall To Include 7,000,000 Extra Pounds

The company said on Tuesday, July 30 that it is now recalling approximately seven million additional pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products.

This expansion includes 71 products produced between Friday, May 10, and Monday, July 29, 2024, under the Boar’s Head and Old Country brand names, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said.

They have a “sell by” dates ranging from 29-JUL-2024 through 17-OCT-24.

The products subject to recall were distributed to retail locations nationwide.

The products shipped to retailers bear establishment number “EST. 12612” or “P-12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a liverwurst sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes.

FSIS is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners to investigate the multistate outbreak of L. monocytogenes infections linked to meats sliced at delis.

As of Tuesday, July 30, 34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths.

FSIS recommends retail delis clean and sanitize all food and non-food surfaces and discard any open meats and cheeses in the deli.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Boar’s Head Provisions Co., Inc., Customer Service at 1-800-352-6277.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

