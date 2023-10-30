Blast Of Wintry Weather Could Bring First Snowfall Of Season To Parts Of Northeast

"While not all in the Northeast will see their first snow this week, everyone will have to endure a dramatic drop in temperature," according to AccuWeather meteorologists.

Monday, Oct. 30 will be cloudy with rain and showers likely, especially in the morning, and a high temperature in the upper 50s, according to the National Weather Service.

Minor flooding is expected in the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront and shoreline in the early afternoon, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Monday morning.

The outlook for Halloween on Tuesday, Oct. 31 calls for brisk conditions with the high temperature struggling to hit the 50-degree mark under mainly sunny skies.

The chance for snowfall will come overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Nov. 1 as the coldest air of the season arrives, with temperatures dropping to around the 30-degree mark in some spots.

During that time frame, areas in blue in the second image above from AccuWeather.com could see snow showers mixed with rain while accumulating snowfall is possible in some spots.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 40s. There could be a passing morning shower.

Thursday, Nov. 2 will be mainly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 40s and areas of frost early in the morning.

