Largest Egg Producer In US Halts Production After Bird Flu Found In Chickens

Cal-Maine Foods reported that one of the company’s facilities located in Parmer County, Texas, tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), resulting in depopulation of approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets, or approximately 3.6 percent of its total flock.

"Production at the facility has temporarily ceased as the company follows the protocols prescribed by the USDA," Cal-Maine said in a statement, noting that it is working to secure production from other facilities to minimize disruption to its customers.

The human health risk to the public from bird flu viruses is considered to be low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Also, according to the USDA, HPAI cannot be transmitted through safely handled and properly cooked eggs.

"There is no known risk related to HPAI associated with eggs that are currently in the market and no eggs have been recalled," Cal-Maine Foods said, adding that it is "working closely with federal, state, and local government officials and focused industry groups to mitigate the risk of future outbreaks and effectively manage the response."

On Monday, April 1, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported a human case of avian influenza A(H5N1) virus.

"The case was identified in a person who had direct exposure to dairy cattle presumed to be infected with avian influenza," the agency said.

The patient, who experienced eye inflammation as the only symptom, was tested for flu late last week with confirmatory testing performed by the CDC over the weekend. The patient is being treated with the antiviral drug oseltamivir.

