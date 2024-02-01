NY's Own Billy Joel Releases First New Song In Decades

Billy Joel has done it again.

The 74-year-old singer and songwriter, a lifelong Long Islander, dropped his brand-new song on all streaming platforms on Thursday, Feb. 1.

His first single release since 2007, Joel first hinted at the release in his first TikTok video in December of 2023.

“We don’t have anything new to play for you,” he had said in the video, which was taken at one of his recent concerts. “The good news…we got a little something we’re working on, you might hear sometime.”

The song is reminiscent of some of Joel’s best works, a strong piano ballad that his team describes as “ushering in the next chapter of his story.”

“Did I wait too long/To turn the lights back on?” he asks in the song.

Joel’s career began in the mid-1960s. His hits include classics such as “Piano Man,” “New York State of Mind,” and “Vienna,” which recently came back into the zeitgeist when it found a new generation of fans on TikTok.

“Turn The Lights Back On” can be found on all streaming platforms and on YouTube here.

Joel, a Bronx native who grew up on Long Island, in Hicksville, now maintains residences in Oyster Bay and Sag Harbor.

