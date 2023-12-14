Biggest Food, Beverage Trends Revealed In 2023 Grubhub Delivered Report

Spoiler alert: Spice is nice.
In 2023, over 53 million items were ordered with added spice, the report on deliveries says.
Classic favorites like Sriracha (a sauce made from chili peppers) were added over 91,000 times, and buffalo chicken wings came in first as the most ordered wing flavor followed by lemon pepper, BBQ, teriyaki and garlic parmesan.
The report notes that in 2023 diners enjoyed stepping out of their comfort zones and breaking conventions, such as embracing pineapple on pizza and ordering salads with a side of fries.
Here's a rundown of some of the top items ordered in 2023:
Top 5 Spicy Dishes
- Spicy potato soft tacos
- Spicy chicken sandwich
- Spicy tuna roll
- Hot and sour soup
- Drunken noodles
Top 5 Sodas
- Diet Coke
- Coke
- Sprite
- Dr. Pepper
- Ginger Ale
Top 5 Coffee Beverages
- Iced Coffee
- Caramel Frappe
- Mocha Frappe
- Cappuccino
- Hot Coffee
Top 5 French Fry Styles
- Classic cut
- Waffle fries
- Cheese fries
- Sweet potato fries
- Curly fries
Top 5 Pizza Orders
- Cheese Pizza
- Margherita Pizza
- Pepperoni Pizza
- Buffalo Chicken Pizza
- Hawaiian Pizza
Grubhub has more than 365,000 restaurant partners in over 4,000 US citiesm and says it processes more than 715,000 daily orders.
