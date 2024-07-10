Big Purple Bud Bus Guy From Rockland, Woman Nabbed After Series Of Raids Across NJ, NY: Cops

Searches on Bill Schlette’s Bud Bus Inc. locations Hewitt, Manahawkin, Keyport, and West Nyack, NY turned up $200,000 in cash, according to West Milford Police Capt. Parrello.

Back in May, West Milford police executed search warrants at five Bud Bus locations in town where 150 pounds of marijuana were seized, along with $11,000 in cash, police said. A warrant for Schlette’s arrest was issued, and an investigation into money laundering was initiated.

Schlette, 47, of West Nyack, was arrested on the warrant, and slapped with additional charges including possession of more than 25 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute, racketeering, and more.

A woman named Jennifer Schlette was also arrested. Her relationship to Bill was unclear. Jennifer was charged with money laundering.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, warrants on Schlette’s van in Frelinghuysen turned up $1,900, suspected raw marijuana, and cannabinoid infused products. He was charged with money laundry, deceptive business practices, and drug offenses.

