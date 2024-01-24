Big Change In Weather Pattern Will Follow Quick-Moving Winter Storm: 5-Day Forecast

The system, which arrived overnight, is bringing mainly rain to most of the region with sleet farther inland where the temperature is hovering right around the freezing mark and snow in parts of upstate New York and northern New England on Wednesday morning, Jan. 24.

"Even a small amount of freezing rain can produce hazardous conditions," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Wednesday morning.

Any mixed precipitation will change to rain as the high temperature reaches the low 40s during the rain before rising into the mid-40s at night, marking the arrival of a dramatic shift in temperatures after a long stretch of sub-freezing days amid a mass of Arctic air.

A new round of rainfall will move in late Wednesday afternoon, continuing at times overnight with about a half-inch of new precipitation possible.

Thursday, Jan. 25 will be rainy throughout the day with the high temperature climbing all the way up near 50 degrees and another half-inch of rain expected.

There could be more rain Friday morning, Jan. 26, but most of the day will be dry with cloudy skies and a high temperature in the mid-50s making it feel more like fall than the middle of the winter.

Clouds will linger on Saturday, Jan. 27 with a high temperature in the mid-40s before the latest round of unsettled weather arrives overnight into Sunday, Jan. 28.

Sunday will be a raw day, with cooler temperatures and rain likely. The high will be around 40 degrees, dipping below freezing overnight when there will be a chance of snow. It's too early to predict possible snowfall amounts.

