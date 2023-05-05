A Few Clouds 47°

Big Change In Weather Pattern On Tap For Weekend: Here's What To Expect

Get set for a big change in the weather pattern following a days-long unsettled stretch of unseasonably cool temperatures coupled with scattered showers.

Temperatures will warm up to the upper 60s on Saturday, May 6, and low 70s on Monday, May 7.
There will be isolated showers on Friday morning, May 5 before skies gradually become partly sunny, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be in the upper 50s.

Things will brighten up just in time for the weekend.

It will be mostly sunny both on Saturday, May 6, and Sunday, May 7.

Saturday's high temperature will be in the upper 60s on Saturday before it warms up to a high temperature in the low 70s on Sunday.

It will be even warmer on Monday, May 8 with mostly sunny skies and a high near 75 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

