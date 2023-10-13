Biden Addresses Israel-Palestine In Philadelphia Speech

He also weighed in on the ongoing situation between Israel and Palestine.

"The more we learn about the attack, the more horrifying it becomes," he said. "More than 1,000 innocent lives lost, including at least 27 Americans. These guys make Al-Qaeda look pure."

"Make no mistake about it, the United States stands with Israel," the president said.

"It's also a priority for me to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza (...) We can't lose sight of the fact that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians had nothing to do with Hamas and Hamas' appalling attacks, and they're suffering as a result as well."

The president said he spoke with the families of the Americans who went missing after last weekend's attack.

"They're going through agony not knowing what the status of their sons, daughters, husbands, wives, children are."

"I assured them my personal commitment to do everything possible to return every missing American to their families," he added.

