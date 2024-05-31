'Beyond Disgusted': NY Murder Victim's Father Outraged Over Possible A&E Interview With Killer

Andrew Gillis says his family is “beyond disgusted” after learning that A&E is considering a televised interview with Kevin Monahan, who was convicted of shooting and killing his daughter Kaylin outside his Washington County residence in April 2023.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, May 28, he criticized the network for even entertaining “giving this low life murderer like Kevin Monahan a platform to speak.”

“It saddens me that Kaylin loved everything Disney, who is the Parent company of A&E,” he said. “Getting ratings at the expense of our family's grief is absolutely unacceptable.”

Gillis said nobody from A&E reached out to the family to see how they felt about a potential interview with Monahan, who is serving a life sentence after a Washington County jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

In another post, Gillis shared a screenshot of an email he sent the network in which he blasted the potential prison interview with Monahan as being “in extremely poor taste.”

“This man should not have a chance to speak,” he wrote. “He refused to even apologize for the murder of our daughter and if your network does this, it is a slap in the face to our family and disrespects Kaylin.”

It was not immediately clear whether A&E was moving forward with the purported interview with Monahan. Daily Voice has reached out to the network for comment.

The Murder

Investigators said it was just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023, when Gillis and three others mistakenly turned into Monohan’s driveway in the town of Hebron while looking for a friend’s house.

After realizing their mistake, they turned around and were leaving his home when Monahan fired two shots at their vehicle from a 12-gauge shotgun, striking Gillis, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Her boyfriend had to drive nearly five miles away from the shooting scene in order to get cell reception to call 911. Gillis, a 2021 graduate of Schuylerville High School in Saratoga County, was treated at the scene but died from her injuries.

Monahan spent roughly an hour holed up inside his home talking with 911 dispatchers before finally surrendering.

According to deputies, the group of friends never got out of their car and had no interaction with Monahan prior to the shooting.

Defense attorneys argued that Monahan and his wife felt threatened by the car pulling into his driveway and he accidentally fired the fatal shot after firing a warning shot into the air.

Jurors disagreed and convicted Monahan of second-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence and reckless endangerment, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, after deliberating for just two hours. He was sentenced to life in prison.

