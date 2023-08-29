Overcast 68°

SHARE

Best High Schools: NY Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

Led by a strong showing downstate, New York is well-represented on U.S. News & World Report's brand-new rankings of the nation's best high schools.

Led by a strong showing downstate, New York is well-represented on U.S. News & World Report's brand-new rankings of the nation's best high schools.
Led by a strong showing downstate, New York is well-represented on U.S. News & World Report's brand-new rankings of the nation's best high schools. Photo Credit: Photo by Ivan Aleksic on Unsplash
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories

The rankings were released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Top-ranked in the Empire State is the High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, with a 100-percent graduation rate and college readiness rating of 98.9, placing it at the No. 22 spot nationally.

The top five-ranked Long Island high schools are:

  • Jericho High School (13th in NY, 104th nationally)
  • Garden City High School (21st in the state, 199th nationally)
  • Great Neck South High School (22nd in the state, 205th nationally)
  • Manhasset Secondary School (28th in the state, 251st nationally)
  • Herricks High School (29th in the state, 257th nationally)

Six schools from Westchester County made the Top 35 in the state:

  • Bronxville (16th in the state, 151st nationally)
  • Rye (17th in the state, 161st nationally)
  • Edgemont (19th in the state, 176th nationally)
  • Horace Greeley (25th in the state, 224th nationally)
  • North Salem (27th in the state, 246th nationally)
  • Irvington (34th in the state, 271st nationally)

U.S. News says the rankings are based on the following criteria.

  • College Readiness - 30 percent
  • State Assessment Proficiency - 20 percent
  • State Assessment Performance - 20 percent
  • Underserved Student Performance - 10 percent
  • College Curriculum Breadth - 10 percent
  • Graduation Rate - 10 percent

Click here to read the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings.

To view the rankings in New York only, click here.

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE