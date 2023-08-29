Best High Schools: NY Well-Represented In Brand-New U.S. News Rankings

The rankings were released on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Top-ranked in the Empire State is the High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, with a 100-percent graduation rate and college readiness rating of 98.9, placing it at the No. 22 spot nationally.

The top five-ranked Long Island high schools are:

Jericho High School (13th in NY, 104th nationally)

Garden City High School (21st in the state, 199th nationally)

Great Neck South High School (22nd in the state, 205th nationally)

Manhasset Secondary School (28th in the state, 251st nationally)

Herricks High School (29th in the state, 257th nationally)

Six schools from Westchester County made the Top 35 in the state:

Bronxville (16th in the state, 151st nationally)

Rye (17th in the state, 161st nationally)

Edgemont (19th in the state, 176th nationally)

Horace Greeley (25th in the state, 224th nationally)

North Salem (27th in the state, 246th nationally)

Irvington (34th in the state, 271st nationally)

U.S. News says the rankings are based on the following criteria.

College Readiness - 30 percent

State Assessment Proficiency - 20 percent

State Assessment Performance - 20 percent

Underserved Student Performance - 10 percent

College Curriculum Breadth - 10 percent

Graduation Rate - 10 percent

Click here to read the complete U.S. News & World Report rankings.

To view the rankings in New York only, click here.

