Beloved Hudson Valley Firefighter Dies Years After Collapsing At Residential Blaze

Mount Vernon Firefighter Lamont “Wise” Killian, Jr., died from heart-related issues on Monday, Dec. 11 at the age of 51, city officials announced.

According to the US Fire Administration, Killian had been off-duty since collapsing at the scene of a residential fire on June 22, 2019, when he suffered a heart attack.

Killian's city is now remembering him as someone who was always prepared to help people.

"Your bravery and dedication will forever be honored and cherished," the Mount Vernon Office of Emergency Management said in a memorial post on social media on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

A service for Killian will be held on Thursday, Dec. 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Macedonia Baptist Church at 141 South Ninth Ave. in Mount Vernon.

A funeral viewing and service will then be held at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively, on Friday, Dec. 22 at the Macedonia Baptist Church.

