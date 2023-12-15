Fair 55°

SHARE

Beloved High School Teacher From Hudson Valley Dies At Age 48

A high school science teacher from New York who worked in Connecticut and was also an award-winning athlete is being remembered by her community. 

<p>Amy Dillane of Pleasantville.</p>

Amy Dillane of Pleasantville.

 Photo Credit: Gilpatric-VanVliet Funeral Home
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

Northern Westchester resident Amy Bridget (nee Cleary) Dillane, a resident of Pleasantville, died on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the age of 48 following an eight-year battle with cancer, according to her obituary. 

Born in Mount Kisco in 1975, Dillane graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua in 1993 before earning a Bachelor's Degree in biology from SUNY Geneseo in 1997 and her Master's Degree in Teaching from Pace University.

After completing her education, Dillane became a high school science teacher in Fairfield County at Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, where she stayed for two decades. 

In addition to teaching, Dillane also had a passion for traveling, hiking, and spending time with her loved ones, including her three children, Chloe Jane, Jack, and Lillian. 

Additionally, she was also an award-winning swimmer who was inducted into the SUNY Geneseo Hall of Fame, her obituary said.

Dillane is survived by her children; her parents, Michael and Carol; her sisters, Jennifer and Emily; her nieces, Mikeeli, Natalie, and Caroline; her nephew, William; her uncles, Robert and Allan; her aunt, Eileen; as well as several cousins and countless friends. 

Dillane's full obituary can be read by clicking here. 

to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE