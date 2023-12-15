Beloved High School Teacher From Hudson Valley Dies At Age 48

Northern Westchester resident Amy Bridget (nee Cleary) Dillane, a resident of Pleasantville, died on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the age of 48 following an eight-year battle with cancer, according to her obituary.

Born in Mount Kisco in 1975, Dillane graduated from Horace Greeley High School in Chappaqua in 1993 before earning a Bachelor's Degree in biology from SUNY Geneseo in 1997 and her Master's Degree in Teaching from Pace University.

After completing her education, Dillane became a high school science teacher in Fairfield County at Convent of the Sacred Heart in Greenwich, where she stayed for two decades.

In addition to teaching, Dillane also had a passion for traveling, hiking, and spending time with her loved ones, including her three children, Chloe Jane, Jack, and Lillian.

Additionally, she was also an award-winning swimmer who was inducted into the SUNY Geneseo Hall of Fame, her obituary said.

Dillane is survived by her children; her parents, Michael and Carol; her sisters, Jennifer and Emily; her nieces, Mikeeli, Natalie, and Caroline; her nephew, William; her uncles, Robert and Allan; her aunt, Eileen; as well as several cousins and countless friends.

Dillane's full obituary can be read by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.