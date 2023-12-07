Belmont Stakes Moving Upstate In 2024 During Construction Of 'Reimagined' Arena

For the first time in 118 years, the third and final leg of the Triple Crown will be held at the Saratoga Race Course during construction of a new, “reimagined” Belmont Park on Long Island, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

“As part of the exciting modernization of Belmont Park, Saratoga now adds to its storied history by hosting the 3rd leg of the Triple Crown,” said.

“It’s a win for horseracing and for the Capital Region to have the excitement and the ability to host the four-day Festival in June at America’s most historic track. As I said during the 2023 Saratoga Meet, ‘Let’s do it.’”

The 156th edition of the Belmont Stakes will take place Saturday, June 8, 2024, with the racing festival running from Thursday, June 6 through Sunday, June 9.

It will include 23 stakes races with purses totaling $9.7 million.

Races will be run at a shorter distance of 1 ¼ miles instead of the usual 1 ½ miles due to Saratoga’s smaller dirt track.

Named after the financier and politician August Belmont, the Belmont Stakes was first held in 1867 at Jerome Park Racetrack. It was moved to Belmont Park in 1905.

Hochul’s Executive Budget included a proposal for the New York Racing Association (NYRA) to build new thoroughbred racing facilities at the arena.

The upgrades are expected to generate $1 billion in construction-related impacts along with $155 million in annual economic activity and 740 new full-time jobs, according to the governor’s office.

You can find more information on the Belmont Stakes Racing Festival on its website.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.