Be Jon Bon Jovi's Neighbor: 'Exceptional' 13 Bed, 10 Bath NY Estate Lists For $25M

Long Island’s iconic Frederick G. Potter House – located in East Hampton at 1 Lily Pond Lane – is currently on the market for $25 million.

Built in 1905 by architect Joseph Greenleaf Thorp, who also designed the famed Grey Gardens estate just down the street, the 7,500-square-foot shingle-style cottage boasts 13 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

The three-story mansion sits on 1 ½ acres offering panoramic views from Hook Pond to the ocean.

“Gentle sounds of surf and a refreshing breeze signal its close proximity to legendary Main Beach up the block and Hook Pond across the street,” reads the listing from Compass.

Inside, the new buyer will enjoy a sunroom, private study, and two “comfortable” living areas as well as a formal dining room and “well-appointed" kitchen.

“The expansive grounds offer rolling lawns and an elevated pool area, ideal for relaxation and enjoyment on sunny days,” reads the listing.

“Adjacent to the pool, a charming pool house offers convenience and a respite from the sun's rays.”

If that's not enough, the new buyer will also get to rub elbows with rock and roll royalty – Jon Bon Jovi lives right next door. And Martha Stewart has a place just down the road.

The property has been on the market since September 2023.

View the complete listing on Compass’ website.

