Avoid Scams: These Are Top 10 Consumer Frauds Of 2023, NY AG Says

In an announcement on Monday, March 4, James said that these common complaints ranged from price gouging of much-needed goods and services to housing issues, online banking fraud, and even travel-related issues.

The top ten most common consumer complaints of 2023 in New York were:

Retail Sales: (Online purchases, price gouging, retail sales, defective merchandise, poor customer service, pet stores, animal breeders) 5,569 complaints;

"With families struggling to make ends meet, consumers expect and deserve quality products and services for their hard-earned money," James said, adding, "When New Yorkers raise concerns and file complaints with my office, we take action and work to hold bad actors accountable. As always, I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant, and to keep my office informed about scams and violations of consumer protection laws.”

Any New Yorkers who have found themselves victims of deceptive or fraudulent practices can file a consumer complaint online by clicking here.

