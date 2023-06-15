Attempted Murder: Haverstraw 19-Year-Old Charged In Stabbing Attack

Rockland County resident Jostin Rodriguez-Hilario, age 19, of Haverstraw, was arrested on Monday, June 12 in connection with a stabbing that occurred on Monday, May 29, on New Main Street in the village of Haverstraw.
Additional details of the crime were not released by police.
Rodriguez-Hilario was charged with:
- Attempted murder
- Assault
- Criminal possession of a weapon
- Endangering the welfare of a child
He was arraigned in the Village of Haverstraw Justice Court and remanded to the Rockland County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.
