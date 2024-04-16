Arrival Of Unsettled Stretch Will Bring Separate Rounds Of Rain, Showers: 5-Day Forecast

Clouds will increase on Wednesday, April 17, but it will be dry for most of the day before a chance for showers arrives in the afternoon on a day in which the high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Rainfall and showers will become likely Wednesday night and continue into the early afternoon on Thursday, April 18, although pop-up showers are possible into Thursday night.

From Wednesday night into Thursday, about a half-inch of rainfall is expected, with locally higher amount.

It will be cooler on Thursday with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

Friday, April 19 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-50s.

A new round of showers is possible after nightfall on Friday, with scattered showers at times into early in the afternoon on Saturday, April 20, which will be partly sunny and more seasonable with a high temperature in the low 60s.

It should be dry for the second half of the weekend on Sunday, April 21, with partly sunny skies and a high temperature in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

