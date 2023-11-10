Approaching Cold Front Will Bring Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

Friday, Nov. 10, when Veterans Day is observed, will mark the start of a stretch of dry but colder days with temperatures generally ranging from 5 to 10 degrees below the historical average and hard freezes in store at night for many areas, according to AccuWeather.com.

The high temperature on Friday will struggle to reach the 50-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies, the National Weather Service says.

The cold front will pass through by early Saturday, Nov. 11. Veterans Day will be mostly sunny and brisk with a high temperature in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees and overnight lows dipping to just below the freezing mark.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Sunday, Nov. 12 which will be brisk with a high temperature in the low-40s.

The overnight low will be in the mid-20s, with sunny skies on Monday, Nov. 13 with a high temperature in the mid-40s.

The outlook for Tuesday, Nov. 14 calls for mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of around 50 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.