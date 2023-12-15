Applesauce Pouches May Have Been Intentionally Contaminated: FDA

The WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Purée Pouches were distributed nationwide through online and retail stores.

The products subject to the recall, along with lot codes, are:

WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree pouches – including three packs of 2.5 oz. - with the following lot codes shown on this page from the (FDA).

Schnucks-brand cinnamon-flavored applesauce pouches and variety pack, 90g pouches, were identified as 05023:19, 09023:22, and 09023:24

Weis-brand cinnamon applesauce pouches, 90g pouches, reported an affected lot number 05023:28.

FDA Deputy Commissioner for Human Foods Jim Foods told Politico that "so far all of the signals we're getting lead to an intentional act on the part of someone in the supply chain and we're trying to sort of figure that out."

At least 65 children under age 6 have reported getting sick from the products, the FDA says.

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status, the FDA noted, adding that protecting children from exposure to lead is important to lifelong good health.

"Lead exposure in children is often difficult to see," said the FDA. "Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms.

"If you suspect that your child might have consumed this product, parents should talk to your child’s healthcare provider about getting a blood lead test. Lead poisoning can only be diagnosed through clinical testing."

Although signs and symptoms of lead toxicity vary, the FDA says short-term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms:

Headache

Abdominal pain/Colic

Vomiting

Anemia

Longer-term exposure could result in additional symptoms:

Irritability

Lethargy

Fatigue

Muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning

Occasional abdominal discomfort

Constipation

Difficulty concentrating/Muscular exhaustibility

Headache

Tremor

Weight loss

