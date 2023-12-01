And Just Like That: Lock Changed, Website Scrubbed Following George Santos’ Historic Ouster

Now-former New York Rep. George Santos has been all but erased from the halls of Congress following his historic expulsion from office on Friday, Dec. 1.

The disgraced Long Island Republican – whose former 3rd District includes parts of Nassau County and Queens – made a hasty exit from the House chamber once it was clear that the required two-thirds majority had been secured to seal his ouster.

He did not address the throng of reporters who followed him to a waiting car, though CNN reports he was heard saying “To hell with this place.”

When the dust had settled, 311 of his House colleagues voted to give Santos the boot, while 114 voted against the resolution brought by California Democratic Rep. Robert Garcia.

Under House rules his expulsion took effect immediately, stripping him of the power to speak or vote on the House floor, use Capitol facilities, or use his Congressionally issued computer and cell phone.

Within hours of the vote, Congressional employees were seen changing the lock on Santos’ old House office door and removing his name plaque from the wall.

A video posted to X by HuffPost reporter Philip Lewis revealed that Santos’ official Congressional portrait still sat on his desk waiting to greet those who entered.

Also scrubbed was his official House website, which now redirects to the Clerk’s page showing current vacancies of the 118th Congress.

It was not immediately clear whether his official X account would be archived, as is typically done for executive branch officials.

By law, Gov. Kathy Hochul has 10 days to issue a proclamation for a special election. The election must be scheduled 60 to 70 days from the date the proclamation is issued.

"I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York's 3rd District," Hochul said on X following the vote. "The people of Long Island deserve nothing less."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Earlier reports:

